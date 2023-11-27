NSRI warns of potentially dangerous effects of expected full moon spring tide

The NSRI has urged coastal swimmers to be on alert due to the weather phenomenon’s higher-than-usual high tides and lower-than-usual low tides.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned of the potentially dangerous effects of the full moon spring tide that is expected for the next few days.

The weather phenomenon brings higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides that can cause strong and sometimes destructive rip currents.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon urged coastal swimmers to be on alert.

"NSRI, lifeguards, the emergency services, police, and municipal beach authorities are urgently appealing to bathers to be cautious of expected strong rip currents to prevail for the next few days."