NSFAS provisionally approves 76,000 applications for 2024

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has provisionally approved 76,000 applications since the start of the 2024 application season.

Applications opened six days ago, with thousands of prospective beneficiaries submitting their applications.

Despite challenges with the online system in recent years, during the first few days of applications, NSFAS said that this year, things were going well.

"It's important to take note that the online application system is working well so far. It does look like the prospective beneficiaries are finding it easy to navigate," said spokesperson Slumezi Skosana.