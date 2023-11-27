'No evidence' Standard Bank was party to Rand-US Dollar manipulation, says CEO

Standard Bank is among over two dozen institutions implicated in the 2017 Rand-US Dollar manipulation scandal that recently drew media attention after a UK-based bank admitted to its involvement in the scheme.

JOHANNESBURG - The Standard Bank Group’s CEO, Sim Tshabalala, insists their hands are clean regarding the Rand-US Dollar manipulation scandal that was exposed in 2017.

The scheme has been making headlines in recent weeks again.

This follows the Competition Commission earlier in November announcing that UK-based Standard Chartered Bank, one of more than two dozen institutions that are implicated, admitted to fixing bids, offers, bid-offer spreads, the spot exchange rate, and the exchange rate, among other things, and further agreed to pay an administrative penalty of R42.7 million.

Standard Bank is also being investigated.

Broadly speaking, Tshabalala said they accepted that there might have been manipulation.

“To the extent that there are parties that have entered into plea bargains and have agreed to settle, there must have been [ currency manipulation], so one has to accept that that may have happened. I don't have personal knowledge of it, but I think the proposition must be valid.”

Tshabalala is adamant Standard Bank played no role: “Our position is very, very clear. We did extensive investigations and we offered these up to the authorities, and we continue to remain open to those conversions with them.

“We have looked at our call logs, we’ve looked at documentation, we’ve looked at people’s calls, and I can tell you our traders conduct themselves with impeccable rectitude, as do our salesmen and women. We’ve found no such evidence.”