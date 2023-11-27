Meyiwa trial: Judge draws parallels between courtroom scuffle & conduct of MPs

A scuffle broke out when a warder flagged the informal manner in which the accused were seated during the tea adjournment.

JOHANNESBURG - The presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has drawn similarities between the physical fight that broke out between the accused and a warder on Monday and the conduct of South Africa’s parliamentarians.

Calm was restored shortly thereafter, with other correctional services officials intervening.

The court has been hearing a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of confession statements by two of the accused.

When the scuffle broke out, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng was not in court and so when the matter reconvened, State Advocate George Baloyi brought him up to speed.

This was followed by an admonition from the judge with lessons on ubuntu.



"There’s nothing wrong with you stretching, you can even jump, but if the gentleman believes that is not the decorum we should be adopting, I think he is entitled to have a word with you."

Mokgoatlheng then went on to draw similarities between Monday’s clash in the courtroom and the conduct in Parliament.

"I once saw a president being rushed by certain parliamentarians to such an extent that there were alarms at Parliament and the security had to go assist the president because they were under the impression that he was being attacked."

The much-anticipated testimony of the lead investigator in this trial, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, started this afternoon and will resume on Tuesday morning.