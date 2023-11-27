Man (45) to appear in court for murder of KZN pastor Liezel de Jager

The man was arrested on Friday morning and will appear on a murder charge at the Durban Magistrates Court.

DURBAN - A 45-year-old suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court in connection with the murder of KwaZulu-Natal pastor Liezel de Jager.

De Jager was found dead at her Amanzimtoti home in October 2021 after her morning jog.

Police said the man was arrested on Friday morning after the South African Police Service's Cold Case Unit took over the investigation two weeks ago.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the man would appear on a charge of murder.

"The members worked tirelessly in analysing and following up on information and in the early hours of 24 November 2023, the team made an arrest in Bloemfontein."