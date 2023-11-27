Honda brings in Marini to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Luca Marini, 26, will take over from Marc Marquez, the six-time world champion who is leaving Honda a year early to join his brother at Ducati satellite team Gresini Racing.

VALENCIA - Honda announced on Monday it had signed Italian Luca Marini, the half-brother of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, to a two-year deal with its factory team.

After making his MotoGP debut in 2021, Marini earned his first two podium finishes this season - in the United States and Qatar - as he came eighth overall riding for VR46, another Ducati satellite team.

He also finished in the top three in four sprint races and twice took pole position.

Marini will get a first outing on his new Japanese bike at the post-season tests in Valencia on Tuesday.

He will pair up at Honda with 2020 world champion Joan Mir, who endured a disastrous past season in which he finished 22nd after scoring only 26 points.

Honda finished bottom of the constructors' standings this season, just as they did in 2022.

Frenchman Johann Zarco, who rode for Ducati-Pramac the past three seasons, will also join Honda in 2024 after signing a two-year deal with its LCR satellite team.