Friend of murdered KZN pastor Liezel de Jager hopes to see justice served

This after the deceased’s husband, Werner de Jager, appeared before the Amanzimtoti Branch Court for the murder on Monday.

DURBAN - The friend of slain KwaZulu-Natal pastor, Liezel de Jager, said she wanted to see justice for her late friend.

De Jager is accused of strangling the pastor in October 2021.

He was arrested in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

[IN PICTURES] Werner de Jager in court, he is accused of strangling his wife Liezel de Jager to death in October 2021. He was arrested in Bloemfontein on Thursday morning. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/GCbnIFxQdl ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2023

Rina de Goede said that she became close friends with Liezel de Jager when she and her family started staying in Amanzimtoti.

She said that she jogged with De Jager on the morning she was killed.

"It was a very big shock because the morning we went to run, she went home and then later on somebody phoned me and asked me did I hear and I thought they were just joking."

The emotional friend said that to this day, the reverend’s death hurts.

She said she was hoping that justice was served.

