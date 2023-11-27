Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 until Saturday

The utility said that there had been an increase in electricity demand which could not be met due to insufficient generating capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up load shedding to stage four with immediate effect until Saturday morning.

The power utility has been grappling with its units breaking down, leading to stage 6 load shedding last week.