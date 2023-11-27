DA wants Ramaphosa to establish task team to look into ports crisis

DA leader John Steenhuisen conducted an aerial inspection in Durban, as Transnet continues to struggle with the backlog of arriving ships and containers at the port.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a task team to look into the country’s port crisis.

About 70,000 shipping containers are stranded on ships in a congestion crisis that threatens festive season shopping and the economy as a whole.

Steenhuisen said that the paralysis was tarnishing the nation’s desirability as an investment destination for international trade.

"It's not good enough to stand up and threaten that heads are going to roll, that things are going to get better. We keep being told that things are going to get better but they're actually getting worse. Everything that goverment is running a monopoly is pushing us even further down into the economic hole and it's really compromising our ability to grow our economy, create jobs."