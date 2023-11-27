CT police nab 2 suspects for possession of abalone worth nearly R3m

The two separate busts were made on the N2 freeway.

CAPE TOWN - Maitland flying squad members have made two huge abalone busts in Cape Town.

In the first incident, a 28-year-old man was nabbed in possession of abalone worth R900,000.

Later, a 29-year-old suspect was arrested with more than 5,000 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R2 million.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg: "The suspects are due to make their respective court appearances in the Mitchells Plain and Somerset West magistrates courts on the mentioned charges."