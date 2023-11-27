Go

CT police nab 2 suspects for possession of abalone worth nearly R3m

The two separate busts were made on the N2 freeway.

Cape Town police arrested 2 suspects in separate incidents for the possession of abalone worth nearly R3m. Picture: @SAPoliceService/X
Cape Town police arrested 2 suspects in separate incidents for the possession of abalone worth nearly R3m. Picture: @SAPoliceService/X
27 November 2023 15:52

CAPE TOWN - Maitland flying squad members have made two huge abalone busts in Cape Town.

The two separate busts were made on the N2 freeway.

In the first incident, a 28-year-old man was nabbed in possession of abalone worth R900,000.

Later, a 29-year-old suspect was arrested with more than 5,000 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R2 million.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg: "The suspects are due to make their respective court appearances in the Mitchells Plain and Somerset West magistrates courts on the mentioned charges."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA