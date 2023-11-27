CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks

David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel Defence Forces soldiers.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) will appoint an independent panel to determine whether SA under 19 captain David Teeger breached either the CSA or Central Gauteng Lions Codes of Conduct when he made pro-Israel remarks at an awards ceremony last month.

Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel Defence Forces soldiers.

“Yes, I’ve been [given] this award, and yes, I’m now the Rising Star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel,” said Teeger.

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA) made a formal complaint to CSA, whose board then resolved to assign an independent inquiry to be adjudicated by advocate Wim Trengove to investigate further.

The PSA is calling for the suspension of Teeger ahead of next year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup to be played in South Africa.

His comments, according to the alliance, were “a provocative and inflammatory political statement”.

CSA say the inquiry will be conducted swiftly and the decision of Trengove as well as his reasons will be made public. CSA will not comment further on the matter until the conclusion of the inquiry.