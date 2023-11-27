CPUT stabbing: Accused referred for mental evaluation

Video footage of the brutal stabbing at a student residence went viral on social media earlier in November.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of stabbing a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student in Cape Town has been referred for mental evaluation.

Video footage of the brutal stabbing at a student residence went viral on social media earlier in November.

Thirty-two-year-old Ntembeko Myalo was arrested for the stabbing of the woman believed to be his wife.

According to CPUT, the woman is recovering well, while Myalo remains behind bars and suspended by the University of the Western Cape.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila: "Myalo is charged with attempted murder after he stabbed his wife, who is a student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He will remain in custody while waiting for a space at the facility and will appear in court every 30 days until a report from the hospital has been made available to the court."