COJ's bid for leave to appeal decision on Floyd Brink's appointment dismissed

In a ruling handed down earlier this month, the Johannesburg High Court declared Brink’s appointment as city manager unconstitutional and invalid.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has dismissed the City of Joburg’s leave to appeal a decision that invalidated the appointment of Floyd Brink as city manager.

The contention is that Brink was appointed to the position in February, without the necessary vetting measures.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Joburg, which launched the application against Brink’s appointment, has welcomed the high court’s decision.

DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku: "Our goal has always been to safeguard the citizens of Johannesburg against the illegal conduct that this ANC-EFF-PA doomsday coalition is so well-known for. This underscores that commitment to constitutionality and the rule of law."