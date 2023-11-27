Cape Town Tourism worried robberies on Table Mountain will dent city's image

Over the weekend, three athletes were mugged during the RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town's 160km race. The incident follows the attack on the British trail runner, Tom Evans, who was also a favourite to win the race.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Tourism is concerned about the ongoing spate of robberies on Table Mountain.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Cape Town Tourism, Enver Duminy, said that these criminal activities had the potential to dent the image of the Mother City's tourism sector.

"The safety and well-being of our visitors are paramount to Cape Town tourism, especially as we approach the festive season, a peak time for welcoming international and domestic guests. In response, we have strengthened our collaboration with the local authorities to bolster security measures to ensure a safer environment for all of our visitors."

Duminy has encouraged visitors to use official information from authorities when visiting the Mother City over the festive season.