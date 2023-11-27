'Authentic' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year

The rise of AI on social media has led to a 'blurred line' between what's real and what's fake and the dictionary says while the word has had a high number of searches in previous years, it saw a substantial increase in 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - In a year where artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfakes became part of the conversation, it's only fitting that Merriam-Webster's word of the year is "authentic".

Authentic cuisine, authentic voice and authentic self are some of the words that were routinely searched on the dictionary company’s site but were boosted to new heights throughout the year.

Last year's word of the year was "gaslighting".

Meanwhile, the Pan South African Language Board is expected to release Mzanzi’s word of the year later this month.

'Authentic' is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year!



