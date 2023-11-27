5,489 police officers arrested and charged with over 80 crimes, Cele tells MPs

The minister revealed the details in a written parliamentary question, adding that a majority of those charged were still employed by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says the over 5,000 police officers arrested have been charged with over 80 different crimes from human trafficking to handling a firearm while drunk.

Cele has told Parliament that other crimes committed by the 5,489 police officers since 2019 include murder, stock theft and the “negligent loss of a firearm”.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed to Parliament that a total of 3,981 out of the 5,489 members were still in the employ of the police.

Cele was responding to a question from the Democratic Alliance (DA), which asked that since 2019, what types of crimes were committed by those who were supposed to protect the law.

The police minister said that some officers also committed crimes like aiding and abetting an escapee as well as drinking in public and illegal hunting.

He said that of those charged and arrested, a total of 430 convictions were secured.



Cele said that he would respond at a later stage on why so many of those charged were still employed by the police.