SA Weather Service extends Gauteng heatwave to Tuesday

The hot weather conditions were set to end this weekend, however, the weather service said Gauteng residents will have to contend with the heat for a while further.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has extended its heatwave forecast in Gauteng until next Tuesday.

Some parts of Gauteng have been experiencing high temperatures, over 30 degrees this week.

The hot weather conditions were set to end this weekend, however, the weather service said Gauteng residents will have to contend with the heat for a while further.

Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng said despite some areas being partly cloudy, it's still extremely hot.

"At this point, we are still experiencing hot conditions across Gauteng. It's partly cloudy yet the heatwave conditions are continuing. Some few thunderstorms could be expected in the afternoon."

Meanwhile, Johannesburg's Emergency Services has encouraged residents in areas that have been affected by the heatwave to stay away from the sun where possible and keep hydrated.