SA's Kevin '2 Guns' Lerena is the new WBC Interim Bridgerweight champion

Lerena is now guaranteed a dance at the winner between WBC bridgerweight champion Lucasz Rozanski and Badou Jack, though the two must still come to terms.

JOHANNESBURG - Kevin '2 Guns' Lerena is the new WBC Interim Bridgerweight champion of the world after 12 rounds by unanimous decision.

"ᴀnd the new ᴡʙᴄ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ ᴄʜᴀᴍᴘɪᴏɴ and the 3ʀᴅ ever ꜱouth ᴀfrican to hold that prestigious ᴘʀᴇꜱᴛɪɢɪᴏᴜꜱ green and gold belt. Now, we make some big fights," posted Lerena on X.

ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ɴᴇᴡ ᴡʙᴄ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ ᴄʜᴀᴍᴘɪᴏɴ 🏆 & ᴛʜᴇ 3ʀᴅ ᴇᴠᴇʀ ꜱᴏᴜᴛʜ ᴀꜰʀɪᴄᴀɴ ᴛᴏ ʜᴏʟᴅ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴘʀᴇꜱᴛɪɢɪᴏᴜꜱ ɢʀᴇᴇɴ & ɢᴏʟᴅ ʙᴇʟᴛ 🔰🥇@GoldenGlovesSA @smithsgym ~ Now we make some big fights 🥇😤 pic.twitter.com/r9eEigOjns ' Kevin Lerena (@Kevlerenaboxing) November 26, 2023

Lerena comfortably outpointed German Senad Gashi after a 12-round contest at Emperors Palace on Saturday night to claim the WBC’s interim bridgerweight title.

The judges scored Saturday night’s all-southpaw clash in favour of Lerena by margins of 114-113, 118-109 and 117-110.

Lerena improved to 30 wins and two defeats while Gashi dropped to 27-4.

Former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis and US agent Don Majesky were at ringside.

Epic night of boxing at #ThePalaceOfDreams last night. Kevin Lerena winning with a points decision, & becoming the new WBC World Champion, only the 3rd South African to hold this prestigious belt.

Lennox Lewis was there showing his support.#GoldenGloves #KevinLerena #HOMEOFBOXING pic.twitter.com/K0q2VVBMVD ' Emperors Palace (@EmperorsPalace) November 26, 2023

'2 Guns' is a former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) cruiserweight world champion.