Ramaphosa: 'Take care of Dr Pixley ka Iseme Hospital, budget maintenance for it'

Speaking at the launch of the state-of-the-art facility on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa told hospital management that they have a duty to protect the R2.7 billion facility, and urged the community to also play its part.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the management of a newly launched hospital in KwaMashu - Dr Pixley ka Iseme Memorial Hospital to ensure it is well maintained.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the hospital's official launch on Friday.

He said the hospital, worth billions of rands, is proof of government’s commitment to ensure that healthcare is prioritised.

However, he said hospital management needed to make sure it was properly taken care of.

The Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Hospital is one of its kind in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ramaphosa said it is one of the first hospitals to insource security guards and other essential workers.

He said the hospital management now has a duty to protect the R2.7 billion facility.

“I hope and I wish that and also I direct that you must take care of this hospital. You now need to make sure that you budget the maintenance of this hospital.”

The president also urged residents in Durban North areas to protect the facility from any acts of vandalism.

Ramaphosa unveils the plaque, he is joined by KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane.

The hospital is expected to serve more than 1.5 million community members from areas such as Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, Phoenix and surrounding areas.

The health department in the province said this facility would ease the burden on various clinics around the area.