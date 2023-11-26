Lotto results: Saturday, 25 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 25 November 2023 are:
Lotto: 03, 14, 15, 24, 25, 40 B: 45
Lotto Plus1: 18, 23, 25, 42, 44, 52 B: 35
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 13, 17, 42, 43, 49 B: 06
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
