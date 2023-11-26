Joburg EMS conducts water safety campaign at Jukskei River

This comes days after two bodies were recovered from the Kliprivier in Olifantsvlei. The 18- and 21-year-olds were washed away during a cleansing ceremony.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) held a water safety campaign at the Jukskei River on Sunday.

This was to teach religious and traditional leaders how to conduct safe rituals at river streams.

This comes days after two bodies were recovered from the Kliprivier in Olifantsvlei.

The 18- and 21-year-olds were washed away during a cleansing ceremony.

Emergency services said it's important to have these campaigns because of the spike they see in such ceremonies around this time of the year.

Last December, 15 people lost their lives after being swept away during a baptism ceremony at the Jukskei River.

"We are conscientising our traditional healers, prophets, and pastors to ensure safety among congregants when conducting such rituals. So, we are here to ensure they have the knowledge on how they can conduct these kinds of rituals safely," said spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

Meanwhile, a search for a missing 17-year-old boy continued on Sunday afternoon at Jabula Beach in St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal.

National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI’s) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said police divers, assisted by iSimangaliso Wetland Park rangers and the NSRI have teamed together to search for the local boy.

Lambinon says the teenager is believed to have been caught in rip currents before disappearing underwater on Saturday afternoon.

"At 16h22, Saturday, 25 November, NSRI St Lucia duty crew were activated following reports by the South African Police Service of a drowning in progress at Jabula Beach.”

A 14-year-old boy who had also been in distress in the water was rescued by a fellow beachgoer.

"A 14-year-old male, rescued from the water by local good Samaritan, Mr Dali Ncebo Xulu, was medically assessed by NSRI medics and he was released requiring no further medical care. An extensive sea and shoreline search revealed no signs of a 17-year-old local male who remains missing."