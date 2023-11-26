Former Orlando Pirates captain Papi Khomane and his mother die in car accident

JOHANNESBURG - The soccer fraternity is mourning the death of Papi Khomane.

Khomane, a former Orlando Pirates skipper died in a car accident on Saturday morning, along with his mother.

“The Club was informed by his father and another Bucs legend, Yster Khomane who confirmed that both his son and his wife, Mrs Rita Khomane were involved in a motor vehicle accident,” said Orlando Pirates in a statement.

Khomane started his professional career at Jomo Cosmos in 1994 before joining Orlando Pirates in 1998.

“During his nine years with us, Papi made over 150 appearances, each time exemplifying what it means to be a Buccaneer. His leadership, both in demeanour and play, was a guiding force for the team,” said Orlando Pirates.

The club described the 48-year-old as a man of few words but whose "presence on the pitch spoke volumes."

He is the son of former Pirates player, Johannes 'Yster' Khomane.

'Yster' played for the Buccaneers in the late 70s and they were one of the rare father-son duos in the club’s history.