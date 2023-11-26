Fertiliser deficit puts sub-Saharan Africa, parts of Asia at risk of food crisis

The crisis in the two regions is believed to have been exacerbated by trade sanctions imposed on Russia and China, as well as climate change and the onslaught of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Sub-Saharan Africa and parts of Asia are in the grips of a food crisis as a shortage of fertilisers continues to bite.

The crisis in the two regions is believed to have been exacerbated by trade sanctions imposed on Russia and China, as well as climate change and the onslaught of COVID-19.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation and the Andrey Melnichenko Foundation launched the Food Security Report in Cape Town on Saturday.

The report found that in 2022, the number of people facing acute hunger reached a staggering 262 million in sub-Saharan Africa.

It’s believed that figure could breach the 400 million mark by 2026 if the crisis continues unabated.

Senior Research Fellow at the Andrey Melnichenko Foundation, Kirill Masalov, said production and trade disruptions have led to a deficit of 40 million tons of fertilisers in the global market.

He said price hikes as a result of trade restrictions led to a major redistribution of trade flows in favour of the regions that are willing and able to pay the higher prices, such as Europe and America.

“The import to sub-Saharan Africa dropped significantly. Sub-Saharan Africa was the first to be hit by this, and you can see it by the number of hungry people here as well.”

Masalov said there are a number of solutions to restore the balance in the supply of fertilisers.

“The first one actually is to review the sanctions. What needs to be taken account of is how will they affect other countries, how will they affect vulnerable countries, how will they affect food security, and if they see that we’re talking about tens of millions of people, they might change their decision.”

The two foundations also believe a boost in domestic fertiliser production in Africa could help alleviate the problem.

