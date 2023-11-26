CoCT says beach water quality excellent, cautions against 'baseless information'

After concerns were raised about high levels of E.coli at the City of Cape Town's beaches recently, the city said its most popular beaches have displayed excellent water quality results.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said an independent analysis of water samples taken at beaches over the past seven weeks shows the water quality is not just good, but excellent by global standards.

This comes after concerns were raised about high levels of E.coli at the city’s beaches recently.

READ: Swimming at CT's beaches a case of Russian roulette - water treatment expert

Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews said Cape Town’s most popular beaches have displayed excellent water quality results.

"I want to urge the public not to fall for baseless misinformation about our coastal water quality, especially where these allegations are not backed up by scientific evidence, namely enterococci data from more than just one sample, over a period of time, at a specific beach."

Andrews also said Cape Town’s most visited beachfront, Surfer's Corner at Muizenberg has shown excellent water quality results recently.