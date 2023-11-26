CoCT encourages motorists to take advantage of traffic fine roadshow initiative

The annual event aims to make the process of clearing outstanding traffic fines and warrants more accessible for residents, and is this year set to run from 1 to 6 December.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is optimistic that its traffic fine roadshow initiative will encourage motorists to pay their outstanding fines and settle their warrants.

According to the city, the one-stop shop for fines and warrants has become popular and will run from 1 to 6 December.

The municipality, however, emphasised that motorists can at any other time outside of the roadshow settle their fines.

The city's MMC for Safety and Security, JP Smith:

"This initiative generates such high demand each year. While it is good to see so many people who want to exploit the opportunity, it is important to remember that this offering is going above and beyond.

"The city has numerous existing mechanisms in place to finalise traffic fines, and these should always be the first port of call for the motoring public."