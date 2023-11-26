All systems go for Cape Town’s annual Festive Lights Switch-On, says JP Smith

Thousands of Capetonians are expected to attend Sunday night's event, which will see Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis flip the switch to a colourful collection of lights along Adderley Street and around town.

CAPE TOWN - The final countdown to the start of Cape Town's popular yearly event, the Festive Lights Switch-On has officially begun.

Sunday will be the 54th edition of the highly-anticipated event, with thousands expected to make their way to the captivating lights party.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is expected to flip the switch to a colourful collection of lights along Adderley Street and around town.

Cassper Nyovest and Focalistic are set to headline the lights extravaganza at the Grand Parade in the CBD on Sunday night.

Cape Town’s unique flavour will also be represented through the hot line-up of home-based stars, which include the melodic sounds of the Ikamva Marimba Band.

The city's Safety and Security MMC, JP Smith, said it is all systems go.

"The stage is set for a stellar line-up of artists who will add to the excitement and magic of the event. This year’s switch-on is going to be one for the books, and I look forward to seeing locals and visitors come and celebrate the start of the festive season with us."

Local traders will have the opportunity to sell their wares, including various arts and crafts, festive season gifts, clothing, and other items.

Smith warned Capetonians not to engage in activities that would break the spirit of the event, like bringing prohibited substances.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that measures are in place so that those who attend can enjoy the festivities without any impediments. We implore the public to please abide by the rules and requirements. Our personnel on the ground will not hesitate to act against any antisocial behaviour."

Patrons will be searched at all entrances, and festival attendees will be turned away if they are found in possession of any prohibited items.

Children will be kitted out with a temporary smart bracelet on arrival at the event, with the contact details of their parents.