Africa still being shortchanged by economic superpowers - Pandor

CAPE TOWN - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said Africa is still being shortchanged by economic superpowers as the Global South vies for a new world order.

Pandor made the comments at the inaugural 'Cape Town Conversation' on Saturday, where hundreds of delegates met to discuss global governance.

Pandor said while Africa now has a seat at the table, she believes the continent is yet to see the full socioeconomic benefits of its ties with the rest of the world.

“What these partnerships have not done, they’ve not resulted in increased industrial capacity in Africa, in wider access to energy, [and] in access to smart manufacturing.

“We have to insist that the partnerships we form give rise to these because this is what will make Africa free. Without these elements, our partnerships are partnerships of supplication and not partnerships of true development.”

Pandor said leaders in the region need to be more critical of who they opt to do business with.

“We need, as Africa, to develop new terms for our relationships and to ensure that we achieve objectives that radically alter our conditions.”

MBOWENI SAYS AFRICA MUST GO BACK TO DRAWING BOARD

Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni said Africa needs to go back to the drawing board as the continent tries to address a number of developmental failures.

The continent has been criticised for the slow uptake of some of its sustainable developmental goals, including eradicating poverty and transforming its economies.

Mboweni was among delegates at the 'Cape Town Conversation'.

He said Africa still needs to get the basics right.

“In Africa, we’ve got these vast natural resources. Agriculture is very central, and we tend to ignore it. Food doesn’t come from Pick n Pay, food comes from the land, and the land must be tilled to produce this healthy food.

“But it doesn’t help to have sufficient land for agriculture if we pollute the water and the rivers because the food that is going to come from polluted water is no use for healthcare.”

While some African countries have made some progress, it’s understood that a lack of funding remains a challenge.

Mboweni said African leaders need to be able to leverage their global ties to get ahead.

“We have to confront the African reality and the developing country reality and see to what extent maybe we can leverage the friendships we have around the world for our common purpose.”