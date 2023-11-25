PowerBall results: Friday, 24 November 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 24 November 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 21, 32, 40, 41, 47 PB: 04

PowerBall Plus: 06, 17, 25, 30, 39 PB: 11

