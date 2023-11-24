Westbury family reeling after gunmen kill mother; toddler hospitalised

The family says it suspects the gunmen were targeting the woman’s partner but ended up shooting her and her lastborn child instead.

JOHANNESBURG - A Westbury family is reeling in agony after a 33-year-old mother of four was fatally shot alongside her three-year-old son, who is currently fighting for his life in hospital.

It's understood the woman and two of her kids were in bed when unknown assailants broke into their home and fired several shots on Tuesday.

The incident happened a day after another member of the family was hit by a stray bullet.

This despite 33-year-old Lesley-Ann Pauls locking her and her children in following another surge in shootings in Westbury, gunmen invaded her home.

Her family has described how the mother used her body to shield her two kids but efforts to save her children from the gunshots claimed her life and left her lastborn in hospital.

Pauls' mother shook her head in shock as she explained how her daughter was sharing a pack of biscuits with her children when the shots were fired.

"She was screaming for her children and then he [gunman] pushed the door open and shot her right through her head. And the baby had three bullet wounds, so I think it went right through her heart."

The family said the three-year-old, who’s in hospital, has been asking about his mother’s whereabouts.