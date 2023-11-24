South African rugby great Kolisi set for Racing 92 debut

Kolisi was a spectator for last weekend's 13-9 victory over Stade Francais but will swap his seat in the stands for either a starting role or a place on the replacements bench for Sunday's game with La Rochelle.

PARIS - South Africa's two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi is set to make his Top 14 debut for Racing 92, head coach Stuart Lancaster said on Friday.

Lancaster added 32-year-old Kolisi has put behind him the lengthy celebrations after the Springboks' 12-11 World Cup final victory over New Zealand last month and is fully focused on his new challenge.

Kolisi was a spectator for last weekend's 13-9 victory over Stade Francais but will swap his seat in the stands for either a starting role or a place on the replacements bench for Sunday's game with La Rochelle.

"He has trained all week and he is available for selection," said Lancaster at his Friday press conference.

"I am simply going to ask him to initially concentrate on the basics.

"It is a new system for him both in defence and attack which he has still to acclimatise to."

"It is a very important match for him, he was very focused this week and is eager to play," added the former England head coach.

Racing's win last weekend brought them level with Stade Francais and Castres on 23 points at the top of the table after seven matches.

They meet a La Rochelle side that has struggled for form. The two-time defending Champions Cup winners and last season's Top 14 runners-up are ninth, eight points adrift of the leaders.