Shop with caution, advises expert as Black Friday commences in SA

Despite the rising cost of living, consumers are expected to rush to stores to try to snag great deals on Black Friday - the year’s biggest shopping day.

TSHWANE - Doors have opened at many stores across the country as the year's biggest shopping day kicks off.

Black Friday is an annual day when South Africans rush to stores hoping to find great deals on food, appliances, and other products.

Despite rising food prices and inflation, some customers have already made their way to malls across the country.

Some early risers already made their way out of the Game store in Menlyn Mall - just an hour after the store opened.

Some of the popular products on Friday morning were air conditioners, air fryers, and the 18-pack toilet paper.

Eyewitness News spoke to Sharon Ndlovu - a customer who came in hoping for some great deals but said the prices were no different from every other day.

“All I can say is there is no Black Friday. It's not like in the past. Now they say there's a special, but you only save R10. There's no need to rush here."

While Game is currently the only store open, customers were already queuing outside other shops on Friday morning.

SHOP WITH CAUTION

Meanwhile, financial experts are warning consumers to shop with caution this Black Friday.

This while South Africans are in the grips of a cost-of-living crisis.

Standard Bank’s Tumelo Ramugondo - who spoke to 702’s Bongani Bingwa on Friday said it could be a great saving opportunity.

“We know for a fact that customers are cash strapped, they’re under pressure just given where we find our country from an economic perspective. And I think for that reason it’s important that customers actually get some of these Black Friday deals because it does sort of help them get more with the little they have.”

However, Ramugondo said it’s important that people don’t spend beyond their means - especially with this year’s Black Friday falling on payday for many.

“I think first and foremost just given where consumers find themselves, don't spend beyond your means. If you have a budget, try to stick to your budget. Only buy the items you've put on your list. Don’t be tempted to get out of that. I think it’s also quite important to note that this Black Friday falls on a big payday, just remember post-Black Friday there’s still debit order, you still need to sustain yourself for the rest of the month before your next paycheck.”