Senzo Meyiwa: Area where Ntanzi was assaulted now a mall, says defence

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has told the court that one of the places where one of the accused was assaulted has since been developed into a shopping complex and does not show on GPS.

Vehicle tracking expert Michael du Preez has been cross-examined today on GPS data from the Escort which was transporting the accused.

Two of the five men accused of the footballer’s 2014 murder claim they were severely assaulted and tortured to force them to sign confession statements.

The defence has been at pains to link some of the stops that police made while escorting Bongani Ntanzi between 18 and 19 June 2020 to his version of being beaten and tortured at several places.

One of Ntanzi’s claims is that he was assaulted by police at a dumping site near Heidelberg Road on 19 June while being taken to the Moroka Police Station where he would sign a confession statement.

The GPS data presented in court on Friday showed that police stopped in that area at the Newmarket Park Mall for over an hour, which is 3 kilometers away from a dumping site.

Mngomezulu further argued that the mall was not there in 2020.

"Where there are developments now, where there is Nandos, that place was vacant. It was an open area."

Mngomezulu said he would be taking steps to find records that confirmed the development.