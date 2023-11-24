Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB

Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency. South African Reserv'e Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the Competition Commission 'must be given the space to do their work'.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank says it refuses to meddle in the Competition Commission’s probe into claims of rand manipulation.

Last week, the competition commission fined British multi-national bank Standard Chartered R42 million after it admitted to engaging in currency manipulation.

It’s the second banking firm to agree to a settlement since the scandal broke.

The reserve bank – whose job it is to protect the value of the rand – has now also come under scrutiny.

Political parties are among those now calling for the central bank to account for the saga and to sanction banks found to be transgressors.

Speaking at the announcement of the policy rates on Thursday – SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago told journalists that the Competition Commission has jurisdiction over the matter.

“Should they require any further assistance from us, they will get it. But they are the competent authority to investigate any allegations of market abuse or market manipulation.

“They must be given the space to do their work and follow their processes and we should not burden them with asking for running commentary. Beyond that, you are not going to get any further comment from the reserve bank,” he said.