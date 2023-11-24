Ramokgopa apologises to SA for stage 6 power cuts

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that the implementation of stage 6 came as a result of Eskom depleting emergency reserves.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has apologised to the nation for Eskom's implementation of stage 6 load shedding, an event he has deemed as extreme and extraordinary.

Ramokgopa was joined by Eskom executives to brief the media on Friday after the hamstrung power utility ramped up load shedding from stage 4 to stage 6 in a matter of days.

Eskom says stage 6 load shedding, due to a shortage of generating capacity and emergency reserves, is set to continue until 5am on Monday.

Ramokgopa said that the implementation of stage 6 came as a result of Eskom depleting emergency reserves.

He said that faults at major units resulted in the power utility having to use its reserves to maintain power to the national grid.

"We had overcommitted our reserves. So, for purposes of protecting the grid, we need to ensure that we continue to protect the reserves."

Ramokgopa said Eskom would initiate interventions in the coming days to ensure that there was an energy buffer for the next two weeks.