Ramaphosa: Rail transport temp measure to move products earmarked for export

This is part of the plans to address the backlog at the Port of Richards Bay. The port is one of the main to export coal, but congestion issues have had a negative impact on daily operations.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said products earmarked for export will need to be transported via rail as a temporary measure.

Ramaphosa spoke to journalists on Thursday after being taken on a tour to see the amount of business affected.

The collapsed railway infrastructure has taken a toll on government businesses, as exports are facing a major challenge.

The number of trucks is also not making things easy, as congestions last days, weeks, and even months.

But Ramaphosa said the railways are more efficient than road transport.

“In the end, we want the trucks off the roads, we want the products that are going to be exported on rail, and we are working towards that plan.”

Ramaphosa also said the government is looking at investing up to R160 billion to make improvements at the port.

He added that the private sector will also play a major role.

CAPE PORT INEFFICIENCIES

Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he will soon be meeting with the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, to discuss the inefficiency of the country's ports.

The Port of Cape Town has also been marred by congestion, causing turnaround delays.

In Cape Town, vessels are said to be experiencing delays ranging between 12 and 14 days, and some vessels are bypassing the port altogether due to its underperformance.

Winde said the deteriorating performance of these hubs is detrimental to the country's economy.

"Cabinet, this week, has asked that we engage directly as a province with Minister Patel. I have already had an offline discussion with him on the port.

“We have quality products, specifically our agricultural products, that cannot be delayed in ports, and we have to find solutions to fix this problem as quickly as possible."