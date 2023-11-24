Ramaphosa opens state-of-the-art Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme Hospital in KwaMashu

The newly built 500-bed facility is named after one of the late African National Congress (ANC) founders, Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme who hails from Inanda.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched state-of-the-art Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KwaMashu on Friday.

The newly built 500-bed facility is named after one of the late African National Congress (ANC) founders, Pixley ka Isaka Seme who also hails from Inanda.

It was all cheers and celebration from government and hospital officials as President Ramaphosa unveiled the plaque in this newly built hospital.

This project was initiated back in 2012 and saw delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was finalised in 2020.

The provincial government said patients will have access to a burns unit, a high intensive care unit, and trauma and emergency services.

The hospital is expected to serve more than 1.5 million community members from areas such as Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, Phoenix and surrounding areas.

The health department in the province said this facility would ease the burden on various clinics around the area.