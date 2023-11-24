Progress in actioning state capture recommendations but more money needed: Parly

Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George said the implementation of all the recommendations and those of a high-level panel comes at a cost.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament said it’s made commendable progress in implementing the recommendations of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, despite criticism to the contrary.

But secretary to Parliament, Xolile George said more money is needed to adequately strengthen Parliament’s capacity.

On Friday, he updated the joint standing committee on the financial management of Parliament on the institution’s mid-year performance.

He indicated that it will underspend on its budget by over R700 million in this financial year, due to delays in the start of the post-fire building restoration.

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry blamed Parliament for not fulfilling its oversight role adequately by ignoring the warning signs of state capture.

While the African National Congress (ANC) is still digging in its heels on establishing an oversight committee on the Presidency, George said the institution has actioned 11 of the 19 recommendations directed at Parliament by the inquiry.

“Against the pressure of not doing anything, as is sometimes widely reported, there is quite a lot of work that at any given time, Parliament will be able to showcase.”

But George said the implementation of all these recommendations and those of a high-level panel comes at a cost.

He said Parliament has already approached Treasury for more money to improve its research capacity and for more resources for its oversight committees.

“So that’s the constraining part also that needs to be mitigated, to discharge the full strength of Parliament’s capacity around that."

George said Parliament was also reviewing the functioning of its constituency offices.