PRASA fires employee for role in R27m fraud

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has dismissed one of its employees for his involvement in fraud to the tune of R27 million.

The rail agency said that during the investigation process, irregular payments were detected and the matter was escalated to management for further internal audits.

The parastatal said that during an internal audit, three questionable transactions executed by the employee were identified.

According to PRASA, the employee admitted to fraud which had cost the organisation nearly R1 million.

He further confessed to another fraudulent transaction to the value of R25 million.

PRASA said that the staff member was dismissed with immediate effect and a case of fraud had been opened.

The agency has reiterated its commitment to fighting corruption across all its ranks.