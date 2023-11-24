Pause on repo rate hike brings much-needed relief to SA's property sector

The South African Reserve Bank on Thursday announced that the repo rate would be kept at 8.25% for the third consecutive time.

JOHANNESBURG - The pause on hiking interest rates has been received with some relief in the property sector as homeowners are buckling under pressure.

Consumers breathed a sigh of relief when the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) kept the repo rate unchanged at 8.25% for the third consecutive time.

The prime lending rate now sits at 11.75%.

The interest rates are at the highest level they have been in more than a decade.

Higher borrowing costs mean consumers paying off credit - like home loans and cars - have to pay more to service their debt.

Homeowners with a R1 million bond are paying almost R11,000 a month, from about R9,000 a month.

While payments for a R2 million bond increased by almost R2,000 a month since January.

The Seeff Property Group chairman, Samuel Seeff, said this put a damper on property sales.

Despite welcoming Thursday's announcement, Seeff said a small cut could have helped to boost the retail and real estate sectors going into the busy festive season.

He hopes the central bank will consider rate cuts in 2024.