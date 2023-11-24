Parole board set to convene and consider Oscar Pistorius' early release

The Constitutional Court in October ruled that Pistorius had become eligible for parole in March - after having served half of his sentence of 13 years and 5 months - for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s D-Day for Oscar Pistorius, with the correctional supervision and parole board set to convene again on Friday to consider him for early release.

Pistorius is currently serving a sentence of 13 years and 5 months for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentines Day 2013.

He applied for parole in March but was refused following a communique from the Supreme Court of Appeal, which sentenced him, to the effect that he wasn’t yet eligible.

But in October, the Constitutional Court issued an order confirming this wasn’t the case.

The Constitutional Court’s order confirmed that Pistorius had in fact served half of his sentence, the requisite period before he became eligible for parole in March.

On the back of the order, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo earlier in the week confirmed that the correctional supervision and parole board would be considering his profile on Friday.

The board is an independent structure and Nxumalo said that it would be impossible for the department to predict the outcome.

However, it’s worth noting that, according to reports, filings from previous litigation revealed that his prison social worker, psychologists, unit manager and head of recreation all supported his release.