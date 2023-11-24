Parly's Standing Committee on Finance to meet over currency manipulation report

The Competition Commission is expected to brief the committee on Friday afternoon on its investigation and report into the manipulation of the local currency.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance is expected to meet for the first time on Friday evening to discuss the alleged manipulation of the rand by several banks.

Almost 30 commercial banks have come under fire for alleged price fixing involving the rand.

The National Assembly has also declined a request to debate the matter by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Friday’s scheduled meeting of the standing committee follows the public outrage after the release of the Competition Commission’s report on the rand’s manipulation.

Some parties in Parliament also want the matter debated urgently.

But MPs are to consider the commission’s report on Friday evening first, before any debate is held.

ATM MP Vuyo Zungula has also had his request for a debate declined by acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli.

In his response to Zungula’s request, Tsenoli said the matter raised by the ATM “seems serious and requires further investigation”.

Tsenoli said he's aware that legal proceedings are ongoing and therefore it would be premature for the National Assembly to debate the matter at this point.

He said he was of the view that the relevant committee should deal with the matter.