Opposition parties call for more attention on politically-motivated killings

During a debate on the recent spate of killings, opposition parties slammed crime intelligence structures for not being more alert to politically motivated killings, with the IFP calling on another commission of inquiry to look into this.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have slammed crime intelligence structures for not being more alert to politically-motivated killings, and the murders of amakhosi and other traditional leaders.

This as the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Friday called for another commission of inquiry in Parliament, during a debate on the recent spate of killings.

But Police Minister Bheki Cele said political parties need to play a more active role in discouraging the killings, which he said are largely motivated by the jostle for positions.



Opening the debate, the IFP’s Zandile Majozi called for money to be shifted from VIP protection services to protect traditional leaders.

“The IFP calls for an urgent commission of inquiry into the murders of izinkosi and izinduna as well as for the South African Police Service (SAPS) to immediately divert resources."

The National Freedom Party’s (NFP’s) Shaik Emam said money was changing hands to carry out assassinations that had been embedded in the culture of KwaZulu-Natal politics for decades.

“What is going on in KZN is, if we can’t beat you, we kill you. Finished.”

In response, Police Minister Bheki Cele said he wanted to correct an insinuation that nothing was being done about this trend.

Since 2018, more than 350 suspects have been arrested in more than 200 murder cases.

“This question of coalitions, especially in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, is not done through negotiations but down the barrel of the gun.”

Cele said police were on high alert as the 2024 election looms.