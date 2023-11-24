Meyiwa murder trial: GPS evidence to come under further scrutiny

A Car Track executive was given precise dates to compile a report on GPS data after two of the defendants claimed to have been assaulted by police several at stations to force them to confess.

TSHWANE - GPS [Global Positioning System) evidence will come under further scrutiny in the Pretoria High Court on Friday morning in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.The chief operating officer (COO) of a company that installs tracking devices in police vehicles has been testifying.Last week, the defence gave him precise dates to compile a report on GPS data after two of the defendants claimed to have been assaulted by police at several stations to force them to confess.At this stage, the GPS data has only revealed a possible stop at the Baragwanath Hospital where Bongani Ntanzi, one of the defendants, claimed the police stopped but police have denied this.READ: Senzo Meyiwa: Mshololo, Judge Mokgoatlheng bump heads over who leads evidence

On Thursday, the lawyer for the fifth accused, advocate Zandile Mshololo, asked for the defence to see Car Track COO Michael Du Preez's report first and then to consult with her clients.

But Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled against this, saying the evidence should be led first.

Mshololo then pointed out what she deemed a procedural error: “If it’s cross-examination, then it should be Adv Mnisi,” she said.

“Ms Msholo, you want to run this case. I can recuse myself - I have no problem in doing that. I told you that I have made a decision. If you think that decision is wrong, take me on appeal,” Judge Mokgoatlheng responded.

With Du Preez expected back on the witness stand on Friday morning, it’s unclear whether the court will afford the defence time to consult with the accused on the evidence led before cross examination.