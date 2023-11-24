Matlosana councillor Sepale denied bail in rape case

Tebogo Sepale is facing eleven charges, including two counts of statutory rape, and three for violating the Sexual Offences Act by allegedly engaging in sexual acts with minors.

CAPE TOWN - Matlosana Local Municipality councillor Tebogo Sepale has been denied bail in the Orkney Magistrates Court.

Sepale is facing eleven charges, including two counts of statutory rape, and three for violating the Sexual Offences Act by allegedly engaging in sexual acts with minors.

The 43-year-old councillor is also charged with manufacturing child pornography, four counts of rape and one case of sexual intimidation.

The North West NPA spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said that more charges may be added.

"The NPA welcomes the judgment by the Orkney Magistrates Court denying Tebogo Sepale bail on this sexual offences involving two minors. Our focus will now shift to preparing for the pre-trial conferencing when the matter appears before the regional court. Investigations are also completed and we are ready to proceed with trial."

The matter has been postponed to January.