Klip River search mission: Joburg EMS recover second body

Johannesburg EMS has now called off the frantic five-day rescue mission near Olifantsvlei

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a 21-year-old man washed away by raging water in the Klip River has been found.

Joburg emergency management services (EMS) on Friday called off the frantic five-day rescue mission near Olifantsvlei.

The man alongside an 18-year-old woman were swept away during a cleansing ceremony on the river's bank on Saturday.

Her body has since been recovered and her identity was confirmed by her family on Wednesday.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo: “EMS continues to urge the community of Johannesburg, traditional healers and abomakhosi to please practise caution when performing ceremonies and rituals at the rivers.”