Go

Klip River search mission: Joburg EMS recover second body

Johannesburg EMS has now called off the frantic five-day rescue mission near Olifantsvlei

Search-and-rescue team at the Kliprivier in the south of Johannesburg on 23 November 2023 for the bodies of 2 people who were swept away during a cleansing ritual on 18 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
Search-and-rescue team at the Kliprivier in the south of Johannesburg on 23 November 2023 for the bodies of 2 people who were swept away during a cleansing ritual on 18 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
24 November 2023 12:27

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a 21-year-old man washed away by raging water in the Klip River has been found.

Joburg emergency management services (EMS) on Friday called off the frantic five-day rescue mission near Olifantsvlei.

READ: Family of teen swept away in cleansing ceremony in Kliprivier demand answers

The man alongside an 18-year-old woman were swept away during a cleansing ceremony on the river's bank on Saturday.

Her body has since been recovered and her identity was confirmed by her family on Wednesday.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo: “EMS continues to urge the community of Johannesburg, traditional healers and abomakhosi to please practise caution when performing ceremonies and rituals at the rivers.”

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA