Gauteng shoppers brave heat & long queues for Black Friday deals

Despite the hot weather conditions in Johannesburg, consumers were ready to part ways with their money.

JOHANNESBURG - It's been a day of long queues and good deals for some shoppers across the country as the end of Black Friday draws close.

From as early as 6am on Friday morning, customers have been out taking advantage of discounts on essentials, appliances and clothing.

Despite the hot weather conditions in Johannesburg, consumers were ready to part ways with their money.

While others had already bought appliances online, a number of people looking for products such as air fryers and air conditioners made sure to be first in line at the Game store in Menlyn, Pretoria.

READ: Black Friday deals attract shoppers from as far as neighbouring Mozambique

However, some of the early risers were disappointed when they saw the prices, saying this year's Black Friday prices were like any other day.

On the other side of Gauteng in Woodmead, Johannesburg, hundreds lined up outside clothing stores to get their hands on sneakers and branded clothing.

Sukahle Nkosi, who was waiting in line for at least three hours before she managed to buy sneakers, said it was all worth it.

This year's deals attracted people from far and wide, including some shoppers from Mozambique.

Vanda Livele said she travelled from Mozambique just for this day.

"I'm from Mozambique. Me and my husband came just for this day. I've been waiting for Black Friday the whole year."

Meanwhile, payment platform Paysharp has recorded the biggest online order of the day, worth more than R240,000.