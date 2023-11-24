Eskom interventions to ensure energy buffer for December, says Ramokgopa

The minister briefed the media on Friday after the hamstrung power utility ramped up load shedding from stage 4 to stage 6 in a matter of days.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that Eskom would initiate two interventions to ensure that there was an energy buffer during the festive weeks of December.

This follows Eskom's implementation of stage 6 load shedding, an event that Ramokgopa has deemed as extreme and extraordinary.

Ramokgopa said that stage six, which is set to continue until 5am on Monday, had to be implemented after Eskom experienced faults at two of its major units.

The power utility then depleted its emergency reserves to maintain power to the national grid.

Ramokgopa said that interventions were underway.

"So two interventions were made and of course, Eskom has already announced that if you look at the interventions we want to make, we should be back to a situation that is relatively acceptable."

Ramokgopa said that the interventions to restore Eskom's energy reserves would result in significantly lower stages of load shedding during the next two weeks.