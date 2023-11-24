Dr Pixley ka Iseme Hospital launch: Ramaphosa thanks Zweli Mkhize for his role

The hospital, which is named after one of the founding leaders of the African National Congress (ANC), Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme, was officially launched on Friday.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged Zweli Mkhize for his contribution towards the building of the newly launched Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KwaMashu.

The hospital project was first started during Mkhize’s term as KwaZulu-Natal’s premier.

Ramaphosa publicly expressed his gratitude to Mkhize, who is also the former minister of health.

“It’s a day to celebrate, also to honour Dr Zwelini Mkhize - we thank you for what you have done, what you did to get this hospital - thanks a lot Khabazela.”

The hospital will service nearby communities including Inanda, Ntuzuma, and Phoenix and patients will have access to a burns unit, a high intensive care unit, and trauma and emergency services.