Black Friday: Takealot sales boom with 24-hour shopping marathon launch

TV sets, Playstations, toilet paper and brandy are some of the bestselling items on the online platform this Black Friday.

CAPE TOWN – The chief marketing officer for Takealot, Julie-Anne Walsh, says the online shopping giant has had a cracking start to its Blue Dot and Black Friday sale.

"It has been awesome. We kicked off at one minute past midnight with our sales on site, but we also kicked off with our 24-hour live shopping marathon."

Walsh says Hisense TV sets have been incredibly popular.

"So, they by far are the highest revenue driving product and then Playstations, load shedding products...but by unit, the top three units sold between 12 o'clock and 6 o'clock this morning is Klipdrift Premium Brandy, Baby Soft toilet roll and Coca Cola."

Walsh says consumers are also on the hunt for items that will see them through the month.

"South Africans are looking to stock their pantries, buy goods at good value, good prices and obviously get ready for the festive season so we can definitely see that, I mean dog food has been quite popular, dishwashing tablets...and it's not letting up...sports and camping also seems to be taking a spike as well - which is talking to people getting ready to spend some time outdoors in December."