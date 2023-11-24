Black Friday deals attract shoppers from as far as neighbouring Mozambique

It seems Black Friday is not just for locals looking to save on things they have wanted all year, but it also brings in people from other countries, who travel to South Africa specifically for this day.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s a big day for the retail sector as thousands of people across the country are out spending on food, appliances and even clothes.

Not only has this day led to people travelling from Katlehong and Soweto to Woodmead, it has also attracted customers from as far as Mozambique.

Vanda Livele who comes from Mozambique says she and her husband have come to South Africa to buy a washing machine, a TV set, an air conditioner and an air fryer.

"I am from Mozambique; I have been waiting for Black Friday all year to buy these things."

She said while transporting these items back home will be costly, it still costs less than buying them in her home country.